Ryabkov meets with Israeli Ambassador

The Russian Deputy Foreign Minister met with the Israeli Ambassador to Moscow. The parties discussed the situation in the Middle East and current international issues.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov received Israeli Ambassador to Moscow Oded Joseph, the Russian Foreign Ministry press service reports.

The two sides discussed key issues related to the current foreign policy situation, the ministry clarified.

"A number of pressing aspects of the current international agenda were discussed,”

– the Russian Foreign Ministry press service informed.