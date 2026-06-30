SOCAR takes over operation of Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline

BP has officially transferred operation of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline to a subsidiary of Azerbaijan's state oil company SOCAR, according to a statement released by BP's press service.

"Effective July 1, 2026, operation of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil export pipeline will be transferred from BP Exploration (Caspian Sea) Limited (BP) to SOCAR Midstream Operations LLC (SMO), a wholly owned subsidiary of SOCAR",

BP reported.

The SOCAR subsidiary will now operate all three sections of the pipeline — in Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye.

It will also manage overall operations for both the BTC system and the South Caucasus Pipeline.

BP will continue to oversee the Sangachal terminal and remain operator of the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli and Shah Deniz fields.