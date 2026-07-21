Second stage of largest wind farm commissioned in Dagestan

Rosatom Renewable Energy, Rosatom state nuclear energy corporation's wind energy division, commissioned the second stage of the Novolakskaya Wind Farm with capacity of 147.5 MW on Wednesday in Dagestan.

The wind farm's overall capacity has increased to 300 MW, including first stage capacity of 152.5 MW.

Acting head of the republic Fyodor Shchukin and CEO of Rosatom Renewable Energy Grigory Nazarov attended the opening ceremony.

The power plant with planned average annual output of 879 million kWh includes 120 wind turbines, each with capacity of 2.5 MW. Total investment in the project exceeds 50 billion rubles.

Rosatom Renewable Energy commissioned the first stage of the Novolakskaya Wind Farm in December 2025.