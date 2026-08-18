Netanyahu considers open confrontation with Trump

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is considering a public confrontation with U.S. President Donald Trump over Gaza and Lebanon, as he believes Washington’s conditions run counter to Israel’s interests, Al-Monitor reported, citing sources close to the prime minister.

The Israeli leader could also score political points at home by leveraging a confrontation with the White House, the outlet said.

"Netanyahu is on the edge. He is trying to decide whether to go head-to-head with the US administration on Gaza and Lebanon. He knows the costs, but the current situation is not much better," Al-Monitor cited sources as saying.

According to the report, the White House has recently adopted tougher rhetoric that no longer reflects Tel Aviv's interests. The publication also highlighted a deterioration in the personal relationship between the two leaders over the past year.

Al-Monitor noted that a potential sparring match with the White House could serve as an effective political maneuver for Netanyahu ahead of Israel's upcoming parliamentary elections.

Netanyahu’s latest meeting with Trump’s special envoy Jared Kushner resulted in a compromise. The PM maintained that Israeli troops cannot leave Gaza until Hamas begins disarming.