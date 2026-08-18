Vestnik Kavkaza

Oil price up above 92 dollars per barrel first since July 30

Oil price up above 92 dollars per barrel first since July 30
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for October 2026 delivery on London’s ICE has risen above $92 per barrel for the first time since July 30, 2026, according to trade data.

As of 4:50 a.m. Moscow time (1:50 a.m. GMT), the Brent price was up by 1.13% at $92.05 a barrel.

As of 5:08 a.m. Moscow time (2:08 a.m. GMT), the price of Brent was up by 0.97% reaching $91.9 per barrel.

Meanwhile the price of futures contracts of WTI crude oil for September 2026 delivery was up by 1.46% at $84.96 per barrel.

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