Oil price up above 92 dollars per barrel first since July 30

The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for October 2026 delivery on London’s ICE has risen above $92 per barrel for the first time since July 30, 2026, according to trade data.

As of 4:50 a.m. Moscow time (1:50 a.m. GMT), the Brent price was up by 1.13% at $92.05 a barrel.

As of 5:08 a.m. Moscow time (2:08 a.m. GMT), the price of Brent was up by 0.97% reaching $91.9 per barrel.

Meanwhile the price of futures contracts of WTI crude oil for September 2026 delivery was up by 1.46% at $84.96 per barrel.