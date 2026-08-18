Iran prepared for prolonged conflict with US

The growing U.S. pressure on Tehran will not force the Islamic Republic to make additional concessions other than those stipulated by the previously signed agreement, speaker of Iran’s parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said.

"Americans think squeezing Iran harder will win concessions that were never part of the agreement," Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said.

He stressed that U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent and U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth are way out of their league.

Addressing the U.S. administration, Ghalibaf advised to stop waiting "for the clown crew to pull a rabbit out of their hat," and recommended to "clean up the mess you made."

Last week, Bessent said the U.S. would apply measures to Iran that have “never been seen.” U.S. President Donald Trump has also indicated that he plans to apply more economic pressure on Tehran.