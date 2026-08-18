UAE halts trade transactions with Iran

The United Arab Emirates has announced a halt of all trade, financial, and commercial operations with Iran following its missile attack.

"In light of regional escalations that undermine regional and international peace and security, all trade, commercial exchanges, and financial transactions with Iran have been halted until further notice," the UAE foreign ministry said.

The UAE defense ministry said earlier in the day that the country’s air defense systems identified the launch of two ballistic missiles from Iran. One of the them fell outside the country’s territorial waters. The attack targeted maritime navigation, the ministry added.