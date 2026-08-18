Head of Vatican diplomatic service to visit Russia

Vatican Secretary for Relations with States Paul Richard Gallagher will visit Moscow from August 25 to 28, the dates have been confirmed, Bishop Nikolai Dubinin, Apostolic Administrator of the Archdiocese of the Mother of God at Moscow, according to TASS.

"The dates of his visit have been confirmed – August 25-28",

Dubinin said.

Gallagher last visited Russia in autumn 2021, meeting with Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. In spring 2026, Lavrov and Gallagher held a phone call on possible solutions to the Ukraine crisis.