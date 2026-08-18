Ankara supports US-Iran peace talks - Erdoğan

Diplomacy is the only way to de‑escalate tensions between Tehran and Washington, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said during a call with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

"Türkiye considers negotiations the only way to resolve the conflicts between Iran and the US. It supports diplomatic efforts to achieve lasting peace and stability",

Erdoğan said.

Earlier, Iran and the US failed to reach a ceasefire extension agreement. President Donald Trump said Washington would move to "strangle" Tehran after Iran refused to take steps towards a truce.