Azerbaijan to transit 26 train cars of Russian grain to Armenia

Another shipment of wheat from Russia to Armenia will be transported in transit through Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC said.

According to the company, 26 railcars carrying 1,820 tons of wheat will depart from the Bilajari station toward Boyuk Kesik on August 19.

To date, nearly 43,000 tons of grain, around 9,000 tons of fertilizers, 1,136 tons of propane, 133 tons of aluminum, 1,114 tons of coal, and 67 tons of timber have been transported from Russia to Armenia through Azerbaijan in transit.