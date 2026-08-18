Iran to correct Trumps illusion about Strait of Hormuzs sovereignty

Iran will soon dispel U.S. President Donald Trump’s misconceptions, who called the Strait of Hormuz the territory of the United States, the Islamic Republic’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi said.

"His [Trump’s] illusions regarding the Strait of Hormuz will either be corrected, or we ourselves will correct the illusions of this delusional person," Kazem Gharibabadi said.

He also noted that in his post, the U.S. leader referred to the Persian Gulf by its proper name, although he earlier wanted to change the official U.S. terminology from the ‘Persian Gulf’ to the ‘Arabian Gulf.’

Earlier, the U.S. leader published a map that depicted the Strait of Hormuz as the territory of the United States.