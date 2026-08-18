US sanctions International Criminal Courts president, official

The United States imposed sanctions Tuesday on International Criminal Court President Tomoko Akane and official Abdoulaye Seye.

Akane, a Japanese national who has served as ICC president since 2024, and Seye, a Senegalese national, were added to the Treasury Department’s Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) List, according to the agency’s website.

Both designations were made pursuant to Executive Order 14203, "Imposing Sanctions on the International Criminal Court," which U.S. President Donald Trump signed in 2025, and which has since been used to designate 10 ICC officials.

The listing blocks any US assets held by Akane and Seye, and bars Americans and entities from engaging in transactions with them.