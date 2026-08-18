Russia and Azerbaijan top Georgia's rail freight partners

Georgia's rail freight volume rose by nearly 20% in the second quarter of 2026, reaching 3.9 million tonnes, with Russia and Azerbaijan as the main partners, the National Statistics Office reported.

Russia accounted for 38% of imports and Azerbaijan for 22.7%, together making up more than half of Georgia's rail imports.

Transit made up 59.8% of freight traffic, 33.5% of which accounted for international traffic, while 6.7% was domestic. Azerbaijan also remained a major buyer of freight shipped by Georgian railways.