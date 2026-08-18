Vestnik Kavkaza

Russia and Azerbaijan top Georgia's rail freight partners

Russia and Azerbaijan top Georgia's rail freight partners
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Georgia's rail freight volume rose by nearly 20% in the second quarter of 2026, reaching 3.9 million tonnes, with Russia and Azerbaijan as the main partners, the National Statistics Office reported.

Russia accounted for 38% of imports and Azerbaijan for 22.7%, together making up more than half of Georgia's rail imports.

Transit made up 59.8% of freight traffic, 33.5% of which accounted for international traffic, while 6.7% was domestic. Azerbaijan also remained a major buyer of freight shipped by Georgian railways.

 

 

640 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.