Trump halts negotiations with Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump has instructed U.S. administration officials to halt negotiations with Iran, CNN reported, citing a U.S. official.

Washington has notified its political allies of a shift in strategy - going from "hammer Iran ASAP" to "strangle them" over time, according to the report. While Trump previously repeatedly claimed that negotiations were going well and that a new deal was imminent, the American leader now speaks of a lack of any diplomatic efforts in this area, CNN noted.

Trump has instructed his negotiating team, which includes his son-in-law Jared Kushner, Vice President JD Vance, and special envoy Steve Witkoff, not to engage with Tehran, CNN sources said.

Although the president ordered this following "positive discussions" with Iran, the TV channel’s sources explained that Trump is dissatisfied with Tehran’s unwillingness to yield to his demands. Before resuming negotiations, the American leader wants to wait until the leaders of the Islamic Republic demonstrate their willingness to conclude the deal he is seeking, the report said.

Trump previously wrote on the social network Truth Social that the U.S. is not currently holding, nor planning negotiations with Iran.