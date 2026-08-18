Vestnik Kavkaza

Georgia sharply increases Russian imports

Georgia sharply increases Russian imports
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Trade turnover between Georgia and Russia exceeded $1.8 billion in January-July 2026, marking a 20.9% increase year-on-year, according to the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Sakstat).

Russia ranks as Georgia's second-largest trading partner, accounting for 11.7% of the country's total foreign trade volume in the first seven months of the year.

Georgian exports to Russia during this period totaled approximately $437.5 million (up 6.2% year-on-year), while imports from Russia reached about $1.38 billion (up 26.5%).

Turkey was Georgia's top trading partner in January-July, with trade volume hitting around $1.96 billion, up 10.8% from the same period in 2025.

Georgia's total foreign trade turnover for the seven-month period surpassed $15.5 billion, a 7.5% increase. Total exports rose 21.6% to approximately $4.7 billion, while imports grew 2.4%, exceeding $10.8 billion.

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