Tokayev hails new era for Kazakhstan

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has declared the start of a new era for the Central Asian nation, as the country's updated constitution officially came into force on July 1.

According to the head of state, Kazakhstan is now embarking on a fundamental transformation of its political architecture and a comprehensive reorganization of civil society.

"Today marks the beginning of a new era in the history of sovereign Kazakhstan. We are embarking on a path of steady progress, political and economic reform, and large-scale modernization. This day heralds a radical overhaul of the political system and a transformation of the state's core institutions and civil society," Tokayev said.

He extended his congratulations to citizens on the landmark occasion, emphasizing that the nation had made a pivotal choice that will shape the republic's development trajectory for years to come. The president stated that Kazakhstan is successfully advancing its program to build a just state with equal opportunities for all.

The new constitution officially took effect on July 1. As part of the reforms, the country's parliament is being restructured to become unicameral. In addition, the post of vice president is being established, while advisory bodies are also undergoing reform.