Trump acknowledges Türkiye's role in Iran conflict

The US President called Türkiye a great ally. He emphasized that the country played a significant role in the situation with Iran.

Türkiye played a significant role in efforts to end the conflict with Iran, US President Donald Trump stated during a meeting with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

"Türkiye has become a great ally for us. They could have intervened in the conflict, because they know Iran very well and understand the problems associated with it. But instead, Türkiye, along with several other countries, played a significant role in providing assistance,”

– Donald Trump said.

The head of the White House noted that Türkiye could have intervened in the conflict, but chose not to, despite its difficult relations with Israel.