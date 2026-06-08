Trump promises to retaliate to Iran's downing of US helicopter

Donald Trump said the United States would respond to the incident involving an Apache AH-64 helicopter, which Iran recently shot down near the Strait of Hormuz.

US President Donald Trump said the United States must respond to the Iranian military's downing of an American Apache AH-64 attack helicopter. According to the politician, the incident occurred while it was patrolling the Strait of Hormuz.

"Our military just informed me that last night the Iranians shot down one of our highly sophisticated Apache Helicopters while patrolling over the Strait of Hormuz. There were two pilots involved, both are safe and uninjured. Nevertheless, the United States must, of necessity, respond to this attack,”

– Donald Trump said.