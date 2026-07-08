Trump stops in UK to switch planes on trip home

U.S. President Donald Trump switched Air Force One planes at a military base in the United Kingdom on his return from the NATO summit in Turkey.

Trump had traveled to Turkey on a new Air Force One jet, a Boeing Co. 747-8 gifted by Qatar, but flew from Turkey to the UK on the older Air Force One.

The president said the plane swap was to showcase the new jet to U..S service members at the UK base, and denied that security concerns prompted the decision.

The unusual travel plans raised questions as to why Trump was using the two planes for his return flight. He’s cast the newer jet as an upgrade over the existing presidential fleet.

Earlier, Trump first revealed the plans on social media, saying that he was sending the new plane to the air base to showcase it for service members stationed there.