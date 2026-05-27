Trump supports Pashinyan at parliamentary elections in Armenia

U.S. President Donald Trump has voiced his support for Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan ahead of the upcoming parliamentary elections.

He described the Armenian prime minister as "a great friend and leader," who "is making his country strong, wealthy, and very secure."

"Nikol completely shares my vision of peace and prosperity for Armenia and the entire South Caucasus region," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

He recalled that U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio recently visited Armenia "where he advanced several important deals for both our countries."

According to the U.S. leader, the two countries will soon "break ground together on the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity, which will transform the South Caucasus," and help U.S. energy companies "gain access" to the region’s resources.

"For these reasons, Nikol has my complete and total endorsement for re-election on June 7, 2026," Trump said.

Regular parliamentary elections will be held in Armenia on June 7. Nineteen political forces - 17 parties, including Pashinyan’s Civil Contract party, and two blocs - will vie for seats in the legislature.