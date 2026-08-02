US seeks new ways to pressure Iran - report

The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) has asked military analysts to develop "unconventional" ideas for punishing Iran, CNN reported, citing a U.S. Central Command intelligence officer's message.

"We are looking for new creative and unconventional ways to pressure and punish Iran," the report reads.

According to CNN, the request highlights the limited and potentially politically unpalatable options available to the Washington administration in dealing with Iran.

Meanwhile, a source told Fox News that CENTCOM was prepared to consider any new proposals. The U.S. military believes the strategy toward Iran requires reassessment.