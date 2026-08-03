Vestnik Kavkaza

New Wildberries warehouses to open in Almaty and Astana

New Wildberries warehouses to open in Almaty and Astana
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Wildberries e-commerce company is building warehouses in Astana and Almaty, Kazakhstan, with a total area of approximately 260,000 square meters, Kazakhstan's Minister of Trade and Integration Arman Shakkaliyev said.

"In the first quarter of next year, the company is constructing around 160,000 square meters in Almaty and 100,000 square meters in Astana. These are plans for the development of the local Wildberries branch," Shakkaliyev said.

He clarified that construction of the company's warehouses in Kazakhstan has been underway for several years, with their total area reaching some 260,000 square meters.

370 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.