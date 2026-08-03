Netanyahu says he has disagreements with Trump on Gaza plan

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he has disagreements with U.S. President Donald Trump over last week’s Board of Peace agreement aimed at stabilising Gaza.

“There are disagreements with President Trump that I don’t hide regarding the recent agreement with Hamas. Hamas must be disarmed and the Gaza Strip demilitarised before moving to the reconstruction phase," Netanyahu said.

The Israeli leader made the comments after meeting with lead envoy for Trump’s Board of Peace, Nickolay Mladenov.

Trump last week said the board had struck a “historic” agreement with Hamas, which will see the Palestinian group disarm and Israeli troops withdraw from the war-torn enclave. The deal calls for a phased disarmament tied to the gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza. But amid Israeli pushback, the Board of Peace has since said Hamas must completely disarm before Israel withdraws from Gaza.