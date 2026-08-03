Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has stated that the opposition is now critical of Russia at the behest of external forces representing the interests of the so-called "deep state".

In a social media post, he argued that certain actors, acting not in Tbilisi's interests but in those of the 'deep state, instructed the opposition to adopt a hostile stance toward Moscow - their rhetoric emerged only after the outbreak of the conflict in Ukraine.

Kobakhidze stressed that there is no sincerity behind the opposition's motives, asserting that "foreign agents are devoid of all values", which these groups had repeatedly demonstrated. He further contended that the opposition acts solely on orders from external forces.

"Their homeland is not Georgia, but the 'deep state'," Kobakhidze said.

In this context, the PM raised a legitimate question: why is the opposition now critical of Russia, not after the August 2008 war, but only after the start of the Ukraine conflict?