Türkiye and Hamas discuss Gaza peace plan

Turkish National Intelligence Organization Director Ibrahim Kalin met with the new head of the radical movement Hamas’s Politburo, Khalil al-Hayya, in Ankara to discuss a roadmap for transiting to the second stage of U.S. President Donald Trump’s peace plan for Gaza.

The two also discussed the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip. The Turkish intelligence chief expressed support for Palestine and called for international efforts to put an end to the Israeli aggression in the Palestinian enclave, Anadolu reported.

In addition, they discussed Turkey, Qatar, and Egypt’s joint efforts toward ensuring peace in Gaza.

Earlier, Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey strongly condemned Israel’s actions in the enclave as a flagrant violation of the ceasefire agreement.