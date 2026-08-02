Vestnik Kavkaza

Iran ready to come to Oman for talks

Iran ready to come to Oman for talks
© Photo: Vera Romashkina/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Spokesman for the Iranian parliament’s national security commission Hassan Ghashghavi said mediators are trying to revive the June memorandum of understanding with the U.S., Iranian news outlet SNN reports.

He said that mediators are aware that the main issue at present is the Strait of Hormuz, and an “exchange of views” is ongoing.

“It is possible that the Iranian side will go to Muscat again. This is the nature of diplomacy, and this exchange of views continues regularly. It is necessary to ensure national interests,” Ghashghavi said.

According to the spokesman, lasting peace cannot be provided except through the area of power.

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said that the Strait of Hormuz will never return to its pre-war status.

He described the negotiations between Tehran and Muscat as “on the way to being finalised”.

"We must ensure that the Strait of Hormuz cannot be misused by parties that have committed aggression against Iran. This requires a mechanism in which Iran's sovereign rights are fully respected," Baqaei said.

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