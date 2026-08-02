Vestnik Kavkaza

Two people injured in landmine explosion in Azerbaijan's Aghdara

Two people injured in landmine explosion in Azerbaijan's Aghdara
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

A non-governmental organization (NGO) employee was injured in a landmine explosion on August 3 in the area of Chardagli village, Azerbaijan's Aghdara district.

According to the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), 32-year-old NGO employee Alzamin Surkhayli, who was involved in humanitarian demining operations, stepped on an anti-personnel mine while carrying out his duties. As a result of the explosion, Surkhayli sustained an injury to his right leg.

Another employee, 28-years old Fuzuli Mirzayev, also sustained minor bodily injuries in the incident.

The injured employees were evacuated to the district central hospital. Their condition is reported to be satisfactory.

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