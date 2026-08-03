Tehran pushes for Caspian Sea convention's ratification

The Iranian government is working to have the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea, signed in 2018 between five littoral states, ratified by the Iranian parliament, spokesperson for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Esmail Baghaei said.

According to him, since 2018, this convention has been thoroughly studied from legal, political, and other aspects.

"On July 22, 2026, this convention was approved by the Cabinet of Ministers and then sent to the parliament," Baghaei said.

The spokesman noted that if Iran wants to join an important international document, it must carefully study its legal, political, and security aspects.

On August 12, 2018, at the 5th summit of the Caspian littoral countries in Aktau, Kazakhstan, the heads of state signed a convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea. Although the convention has been ratified by the parliaments of 4 countries, it has not yet been ratified by Iran.