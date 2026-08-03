Baku reminds Armenia of need for constitutional change

Armenia must remove the provision in its Constitution that contains territorial claims against Azerbaijan, as well as Türkiye, Assistant to President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said.

According to him, the signals received indicate that a process to adopt a new constitution is about to begin in Armenia.

"Once these territorial claims are removed from the Constitution, Azerbaijan sees no obstacles to signing the final peace agreement. Moreover, there is already a de facto state of peace in our region," Hikmat Hajiyev said.

The presidential aide noted that in effect, peace has already been established in the region.