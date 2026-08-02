Iran executes two accused of spying for Mossad

Iran on Monday executed two men convicted of cooperation with Israel's intelligence agency Mossad, the news agency of the Iranian judiciary reported.

The report identified the two men as Omid Behzad and Pouria Safvat, describing them as Israel's "mercenaries."

The two individuals had, during the 12-day war in June last year and the 40-day war this year, provided Mossad officers and communication channels linked to the Israeli intelligence agency with coordinates, images and information related to Iran's military, law enforcement and security centers.

The Supreme Court of Iran upheld their death sentences and the two men were executed by hanging.