Yeni Sangachal Substation inaugurated in Azerbaijan

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev inaugurated the 220/110/10 kV Yeni Sangachal substation operated by AzerEnerji OJSC.

The project is designed to integrate the 240 MW Shafag Solar Power Plant in the Jabrayil district into Azerbaijan's national power grid and supply electricity to the Sangachal terminal under a cooperation agreement between AzerEnerji and bp.

The newly commissioned Yeni Sangachal substation will transmit renewable electricity to the Sangachal terminal, enabling the decommissioning of the terminal's gas-fired power plant. Solar power generated in Jabrayil will be delivered to the terminal through the national electricity grid.

The project will supply the terminal's annual electricity demand of around 500 million kWh from renewable sources, saving 120-150 million cubic meters of natural gas and reducing carbon emissions by 260,000-330,000 tonnes annually.

The substation is connected to the national grid by four new 220 kV transmission lines with a combined length of 111 km.

The substation will supply electricity to bp's Sangachal terminal and the Shah Deniz Compressor Station, allowing both facilities, whose combined annual electricity consumption exceeds 1 billion kWh, to receive power through Azerbaijan's unified electricity grid.

The first phase of the project, including a 330 kV substation in the Jabrayil district, was inaugurated in May 2026.