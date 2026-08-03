Russian citizens to vote in Baku on September 20

Russian citizens will be able to cast their ballots in Baku on September 20, when a polling station will open at the consular section of the Russian Embassy for the State Duma elections, the Russian embassy in Azerbaijan has announced.

Polling station No. 8017 will operate from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on the day of the vote for the ninth convocation of Russia's lower house of parliament.

To take part in the voting, adult Russian nationals must visit the polling station September 20 with a valid Russian international passport. No advance registration is required.