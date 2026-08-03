Cargo vessel hit by unknown projectile off Oman

A cargo vessel reported being hit by an unknown projectile off the coast of Oman early Tuesday, according to the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) center.

The vessel broadcast on VHF Channel 16 that it had been struck while sailing about 20 nautical miles northeast of Khasab, Oman.

UKMTO said authorities have launched an investigation into the incident and advised vessels transiting the area to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the reported attack.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions around the Strait of Hormuz following recent military confrontations between the United States and Iran.

Washington has called on Tehran to ensure freedom of navigation through the strategic waterway, while Iran insists that shipping in waters off its coast should be subject to its oversight.