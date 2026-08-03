Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry addresses international community over Aghdere mine explosion

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs has appealed to the international community regarding the serious injuries of its two citizens as a result of a mine explosion in Aghdere.

It was noted that as a result of another landmine explosion 2 Azerbaijani citizens were severely injured. Since the 2020-war, 433 people have became a victim of landmine contamination by Armenia.

This tragedy is a stark reminder of the continued human cost of landmines and the dangers faced, the ministry stressed.