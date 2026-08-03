Vestnik Kavkaza

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry addresses international community over Aghdere mine explosion

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry addresses international community over Aghdere mine explosion
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs has appealed to the international community regarding the serious injuries of its two citizens as a result of a mine explosion in Aghdere.

It was noted that as a result of another landmine explosion 2 Azerbaijani citizens were severely injured. Since the 2020-war, 433 people have became a victim of landmine contamination by  Armenia.

This tragedy is a stark reminder of the continued human cost of landmines and the dangers faced, the ministry stressed.

"There is an urgent need for enhanced international support for comprehensive demining efforts. A mine-free future is essential for sustainable peace, development, and human security," the statement reads.

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