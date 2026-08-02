Ruben Rubinyan elected Speaker of Armenian Parliament

The candidate from the ruling Civil Contract faction, Ruben Rubinyan, has been elected Speaker of the Armenian Parliament of the 9th convocation, the chairwoman of the parliamentary counting commission Lilit Minasyan announced.

"Out of 105 deputies, 91 took part in the voting. There were 91 ballots in the ballot box, none of which were declared invalid. The votes were distributed as follows: 63 voted in favor, 28 against," Lilit Minasyan said.

Earlier, the opposition Armenia faction stated that it would not participate in Rubinyan's election, while the opposition Strong Armenia faction said that it would vote against the ruling party's candidate.