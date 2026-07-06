Turkish, US delegations meet in Ankara

An expanded meeting between Turkish and US leaders took place in Ankara. The talks were held behind closed doors.

A meeting between Turkish and US leaders, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Donald Trump, leading the two countries' government delegations, took place in Ankara.

The Turkish delegation included key figures from the country's cabinet. Among those present were Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek, and Defense Minister Yaşar Güler. The head of Turkish intelligence, İbrahim Kalın, also participated in the meeting.

The consultations were reportedly held behind closed doors. Earlier, Turkish and US Presidents Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Donald Trump met.