UK Ambassador summoned to Georgian Foreign Ministry

The UK Ambassador to Georgia was summoned to the country's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday, following a statement issued by the UK Embassy in Tbilisi regarding anti-Russian sanctions, the Georgian Foreign Ministry reported.

The move was prompted by an embassy statement published the previous day, which said that London had blacklisted the vessel SILVAR under its sanctions regime against Russia. The ship had been in Georgia's Kulevi port in February.

During the meeting, Georgian officials told the UK diplomat that Tbilisi is perplexed by the constant speculation around sanctions, stressing that Georgia has not committed any violations.

The Foreign Ministry also called the embassy's emphasis on Georgia unacceptable, emphasizing that the ship was not under any sanctions when it entered Kulevi.

Furthermore, the ministry noted that before arriving in Georgia, the vessel had called at a port in Denmark