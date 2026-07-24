UN alarmed by renewed Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for the Houthis to refrain from any further attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea, warning that renewed hostilities could draw Yemen deeper into regional conflict.

"The Secretary-General is deeply alarmed about the resumption of Houthi attacks on commercial vessels transiting the Red Sea and the renewed threats to maritime navigation," UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

According to the statement, the attacks claimed by the Houthis risk "further heightening regional tensions and widening the current cycle of escalation with the potential to draw Yemen deeper into regional conflict."

Guterres called for "immediate de-escalation" and urged the Houthis "to refrain from any further attacks or other escalatory actions.

Earlier, the Houthis said they had targeted two Saudi oil tankers with ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as drones, claiming the vessels had violated what the group described as its maritime blockade and that the strikes scored direct hits.