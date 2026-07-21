Vestnik Kavkaza

US does not believe Iran serious about talks - Rubio

US does not believe Iran serious about talks - Rubio
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Tehran has reached out to Washington regarding negotiations to resolve the armed conflict, but the United States does not believe that Iran is serious, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated at a meeting of foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member states in Manila.

"Iran has been reaching out to the U.S. both directly and indirectly to engage in talks about settling the differences with regards to what's happening in that part of the world. The problem we're having right now is that they're not serious about talks," Rubio said.

According to him, if Tehran is serious, Washington is serious, otherwise, the U.S. "will do what is necessary to protect that our interest and also the interests of our allies."

The U.S. and Israel launched a war against Iran on February 28. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding providing for an immediate cessation of hostilities on all fronts, including in Lebanon. However, on July 8, the U.S. resumed large-scale strikes on Iran, accusing it of violating the terms of the agreements regarding the Strait of Hormuz.

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