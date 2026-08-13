Russia and Azerbaijan increase electricity exchanges

Electricity exports from Azerbaijan to Russia increased in the first half of 2026, according to the Azerbaijani State Statistical Committee.

According to the report, during the mentioned period, Azerbaijan exported 64.6 million kWh of electricity to Russia.

Compared to the same months of 2025, Azerbaijan's electricity exports to Russia increased by 3.5 million kWh, or 5.8%, in volume and by $205,000, or 7.5%, in value.

Meanwhile, during the first six months of 2026, Azerbaijan imported 38 million kWh of electricity worth $1.5 million from Russia.

This figure, in value terms, was $95,000, or 6.7% more, and in volume, 3.48 million kWh, or 8.4% less, than the same period last year.

Following a meeting with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Moscow this month, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow and Baku expressed interest in expanding economic cooperation between the two countries.

Lavrov recalled that in 2025, the volume of bilateral trade reached about $5 billion. More than 1,400 commercial enterprises with Russian capital are operating in the republic. The volume of Russian investment in Azerbaijan amounts to about $11 billion.