Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan to hold 4th interregional forum in Tashkent

Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan will hold the fourth Interregional Forum on August 22 in Tashkent, bringing together government representatives, investors, and business leaders to expand trade, investment, and regional cooperation between the countries, according to the Investment Promotion Agency of Uzbekistan.

Representatives of state institutions, business communities and investment circles from both countries will participate in the event, with discussions focused on opportunities to increase cooperation across priority sectors.

The forum will bring together leading Azerbaijani companies operating in agriculture and food processing, construction and building materials, mechanical engineering, information technologies and digital solutions, logistics, healthcare, energy, industrial production and professional and consulting services.

The event aims to create new opportunities for direct business contacts, investment cooperation and the implementation of joint projects between regions of Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan.

The participation of companies from diverse sectors highlights the broad potential for cooperation between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan, particularly in manufacturing, technology, energy and logistics.