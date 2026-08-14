Central Asian countries report power blackouts

Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan all reported blackouts on Friday, which Kazakhstan's energy ministry said had been caused by a "sudden change in the power flow" from the Central Asian grid.
The energy ministries of all four countries, whose grids are interconnected, confirmed outages. They said work was under way to restore power.
Reuters reporters in Almaty, Kazakhstan's largest city, and Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek reported power cuts. Local media in Tajikistan reported outages in the capital, Dushanbe, and second city Khujand.
Uzbek authorities reported power outages in some southern parts of the country, mostly close to the border with Tajikistan.