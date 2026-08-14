Central Asian countries report power blackouts

Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan all ‌reported blackouts on Friday, which Kazakhstan's energy ministry said had been caused by ​a "sudden change in the power flow" ​from the Central Asian grid.

The energy ⁠ministries of all four countries, ​whose grids are interconnected, confirmed outages. They ​said work was under way to restore power.

Reuters reporters in Almaty, Kazakhstan's largest city, and ​Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek reported power ​cuts. Local media in Tajikistan reported outages in ‌the ⁠capital, Dushanbe, and second city Khujand.

Uzbek authorities reported power outages in some southern parts of the country, mostly close ​to the ​border ⁠with Tajikistan.