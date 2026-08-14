Russia's inflation stabilizing - Reshetnikov

Inflation in Russia has stabilized, Russia's Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov said in an interview with the Vesti news program.

"The Bank of Russia is carefully but consistently lowering the key rate, and, of course, everyone recognizes the trend and sees inflation stabilizing," Reshetnikov said.

The minister noted that a certain level of uncertainty persists in the economy, driven in part by developments in the fuel market and recent terrorist attacks.

"At the same time, we see that our businesses and the broader economy are responding adequately, with companies promptly carrying out all necessary recovery work," Reshetnikov said.

As of August 10, 2026, year-on-year inflation in Russia stood at 6.06% (based on calculations using average daily data for this year and the previous year for corresponding dates), the Federal Statistics Service (Rosstat) reported earlier.