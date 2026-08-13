Israel stunned by Iran's rapid military recovery - report

Israeli defense officials have been shocked by the speed of Iran’s military recovery, The Jerusalem Post reported, citing sources.

According to the report, this includes officials in both the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Mossad intelligence agency. Despite critical reports in the Western media, Israeli military experts had until recently maintained that Israeli strikes had set Iran’s military capabilities back by years.

However, four months after the main campaign against Iran ended in April, "the IDF is now seeing a stunningly speedy turnaround that it did not expect and not in merely one or another specific area, but in many areas, including regarding the ballistic missile threat."

According to The Jerusalem Post, "top Israeli defense officials are now admitting that Iran has figured out creative ways to focus on rebuilding the missile and other defined threats, even if massive parts of the country still remain in ruin."

"If Iran can return to manufacturing 100-300 missiles per month, then it can restore its missile arsenal to June 2025 levels by early to mid-2027 and might become a prohibitive threat in 2028," the newspaper concluded.