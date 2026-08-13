CENTCOM chief pushing for renewed strikes on Iran - report

The head of U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) is pushing for the resumption of attacks on Iran, including strikes on oil, gas and electricity facilities, to increase pressure on Tehran, Israeli media claimed.

Israel’s Channel 13, citing unnamed informed political sources, said Adm. Brad Cooper presented the proposal during a visit to Israel last week.

Cooper attended a meeting of the Israeli military’s top operational forum alongside Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir and other senior commanders, the broadcaster said.

During the meeting, Cooper called for renewed fighting against Iran and attacks on national infrastructure, including facilities linked to the country’s gas, oil and electricity industries, according to the channel.

“Striking infrastructure in Iran will change the rules of the game, will hurt the Iranians badly, and in the current situation they will not change their positions,” Cooper said.

The CENTCOM chief reportedly told Israeli military officials that resuming the fighting could become the only option and that the U.S. might need to conduct joint strikes with Israel against Iran.

According to the same sources, Cooper also presented his position to U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Dan Caine, while the proposal was conveyed to President Donald Trump.