Vestnik Kavkaza

Badminton tournament in Baku features athletes from Iran, US and Georgia

Badminton tournament in Baku features athletes from Iran, US and Georgia
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The “Azerbaijan Junior Open 2026” international badminton tournament has kicked off in Baku, bringing together young badminton players aged under 19.

The three-day tournament features 64 Under-19 players from nine countries competing in five events: men's and women's singles and doubles, and mixed doubles.

Azerbaijan is represented by 22 players, while other competitors come from Türkiye, Uzbekistan, Georgia, Iran, the UAE, the United States, India and Tajikistan.

The competition will conclude with the final matches on August 16.

The “Azerbaijan Junior Open 2026” marks the first time a tournament in the “Junior International Series” category has been held in Azerbaijan.

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