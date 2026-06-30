Ursula von der Leyen arrives in Baku

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrived in Azerbaijan on Wednesday for a working visit.

She was greeted at Heydar Aliyev International Airport by Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, EU Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos, and other officials.

Shortly after arrival, Ursula von der Leyen posted a message on social media, saying Brussels believes the South Caucasus has "a bright future: interconnected, peaceful, and prosperous".

She added that the EU is committed to helping the region achieve that vision.