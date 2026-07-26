Volodin speaks about Russian-US Parliamentary contacts

State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin has confirmed that parliamentary dialogue between Russia and the United States continues, though it is too early to discuss any results.

"Indeed, there is a dialogue going on, but we will say about this exactly at the time when we are discussing something",

Volodin said.

Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia expects new proposals from the USA on the Ukrainian settlement.

A delegation of Russian State Duma deputies recently visited the USA. Russian presidential special envoy Kirill Dmitriev called the visit historic.