U.S. Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff delivered a speech about President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev at an investment forum held in Miami.

"There are many outstanding examples of leadership in the world, and that many young leaders can be a source of hope for the entire world," Steve Witkoff said.

He noted that U.S. President Donald Trump has close ties with all of them, distinguishing Ilham Aliyev.

''Look at President Ilham Aliyev from Azerbaijan. Completely, directionally turned his country around," Steve Witkoff said.

U.S. Special Envoy said he believes the Board of Peace is an amalgam of a lot of people who think in that same way.