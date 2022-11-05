Cyprus celebrates Russian National Unity Day 

5 Nov. 19:50

Solemn ceremonies were held in Cyprus in honour of the Russian National Unity Day and of Our Lady of Kazan holiday.

The celebration was held in the city of Limassol near the building of the Honorary Consulate of the Russian Federation.

"The educational exposition "People's Unity of Russia" was presented in Russian and Greek. Multi-meter colourful posters about Russia and its centuries-old and modern history, testifying to the mighty traditions of the state and public administration, spiritual wisdom and rich multinational culture, placed on the streets of the city, attracted the attention of many Cypriots and foreign tourists," the coordinating council of Russian compatriots in Cyprus informs.